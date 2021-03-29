I Have Nothing To Do With This, Konrad Mizzi Insists As Macbridge Owner Revealed

Konrad Mizzi has insisted he has no information or relation with Macbridge, after the secret company’s owner was revealed to be the mother-in-law of Chen Cheng, a negotiator involved in multi-million euro Enemalta deals.

“I have no information about Macbridge,” Mizzi said, shortly after Times of Malta and Reuters revealed the identity of the company’s owner.

“As I’ve always insisted, my [Panama] company never had a direct or indirect relationship with Macbridge. I, therefore, deny any insinuation that I had some kind of business plan with it, or that I have some kind of personal interest in public projects I was involved in.”