I Have Nothing To Do With This, Konrad Mizzi Insists As Macbridge Owner Revealed
Konrad Mizzi has insisted he has no information or relation with Macbridge, after the secret company’s owner was revealed to be the mother-in-law of Chen Cheng, a negotiator involved in multi-million euro Enemalta deals.
“I have no information about Macbridge,” Mizzi said, shortly after Times of Malta and Reuters revealed the identity of the company’s owner.
“As I’ve always insisted, my [Panama] company never had a direct or indirect relationship with Macbridge. I, therefore, deny any insinuation that I had some kind of business plan with it, or that I have some kind of personal interest in public projects I was involved in.”
Mizzi added that he has no information about Chen Cheng, other than from his official capacity as a consultant who would help Shanghai Electric Power “in a number of initiatives”.
Macbridge was one of two companies listed in the Panama Papers as a target client for the Panama companies of Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi.
The second company was the infamous 17 Black, which was later revealed to be owned by Yorgen Fenech, the main suspect in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.