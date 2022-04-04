‘I Love Malta, And Want To Thank You All,’ Recovered Man At Edge Of Valletta Bastion Speaks

Trigger Warning: this article discusses the theme of suicide One man who struggled with personal challenges until he began thinking about ending his own life publicly has found new motivation – and is now celebrating life. Malta was gripped with trepidation as news that a man had approached the edge of a bastion in Valletta as a crowd gathered underneath him. However, Malta’s crisis management experts were able to intervene in time – and now, the man is sending his gratitude to everyone who expressed concern for his wellbeing. “The problems I faced have gone and today I feel much better,” the man, whose protection is being withheld for his own protection, said in a new interview with Talk.mt. “Thank you to Mark Xuereb, and to Malta. You helped me so much and I love Malta and all her people. I want to thank the Crisis Team, the police and Malta for all you did for me.”

Psychiatrist Mark Xuereb, who leads Crisis Resolution Malta, told talk.mt that his team was called in to help save the man and, after an hour of negotiations, managed to convince him not to kill himself. Xuereb praised the man’s journey, saying his story was a story of success. “This shows that suicide is never the solution. Actually, suicide only spreads the pain from one generation to another,” Xuereb said. “John* is now continuing with his life and looking to the future in a positive way.” “He is now serene.” The man’s story shows the benefits of seeking help when in a crisis or facing negative thoughts that could lead to serious consequences. With John now settling in with his employment and family, he’s doing better than ever. On a more general note, Xuereb noted that Malta is beginning to see crises within people from different countries and cultures – from Ukraine to Africa – and the island needs to be prepared for these challenges. During John’s crisis, some people had even attempted to urge and egg John on to continue ahead with his plans – calls that led to the police arresting four people over their cruel words. “Let’s make it clear – we aren’t racists. We helped John with his problems, and he embraced the Maltese people when he saw how we truly do love our neighbours, no matter where they’re from or what their faith is. This is one of the basic ingredients that makes you a member of the Crisis Team – that you do not discriminate, and that you help those who are struggling.”

If you or someone you know needs to talk to someone about mental health, please call 179. Alternatively, visit www.kellimni.com to get in touch online. *Names have been changed for the person’s protection Cover photo right: Talk.mt Share this story to show your support for the man’s recovery