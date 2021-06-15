‘I Stand By What They Said,’ Health Minister Says After Colleagues Snapped In Żebbuġ Każin

Malta’s health minister has reacted to a series of images showing a number of his prominent government colleagues, including ministers, visiting a Żebbuġ każin that a maskless, boisterous party was filmed at.

Speaking outside Parliament in Valletta, Chris Fearne said he stood by his colleagues reasons for being there, and believed that they were in line with the latest health measures.

“The concerned ministers have answered, they said they kept in line with health protocols, I stand by what they said,” Fearne said to the Malta Independent.

His reaction comes after at least five government ministers, including Transport Minister Ian Borg and Economy Minister Silvio Schembri, had visited the każin celebrating the Feast of St Philip.