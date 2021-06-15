‘I Stand By What They Said,’ Health Minister Says After Colleagues Snapped In Żebbuġ Każin
Malta’s health minister has reacted to a series of images showing a number of his prominent government colleagues, including ministers, visiting a Żebbuġ każin that a maskless, boisterous party was filmed at.
Speaking outside Parliament in Valletta, Chris Fearne said he stood by his colleagues reasons for being there, and believed that they were in line with the latest health measures.
“The concerned ministers have answered, they said they kept in line with health protocols, I stand by what they said,” Fearne said to the Malta Independent.
His reaction comes after at least five government ministers, including Transport Minister Ian Borg and Economy Minister Silvio Schembri, had visited the każin celebrating the Feast of St Philip.
Footage of a wild party taking place in the każin, including dozens of maskless people singing and hugging, led to outrage online.
And when it was revealed that politicians may have been there as well, many within the public felt it was unfair that they would visit such a crowded place after months of COVID-19 related sacrifices and social distancing.
Others took it as a personal offense – the festa came just days after Malta’s decimated entertainment scene was left feeling ignored after months of calling for government help.
Do you think it was problematic for ministers to be at a packed każin celebrating a festa during a pandemic, or is it totally fine?