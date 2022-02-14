‘I Thought It Was Going To Be A Massive Struggle’: Ryan Hili Opens Up For First Time After Stunning X Factor Malta Win
The winner of the latest season of X Factor Malta has opened up publicly for the first time since his stunning win Saturday evening.
Ryan Hili was named the final winner of season three of the musical competition – surprising many as even the humble, talented singer wasn’t too sure if he was going to make it to the end.
“It feels so surreal knowing that I am the X Factor Malta season 3 winner. I must admit though, at first I was hesitant as I thought that it was going to be a massive struggle, but now I am so thankful that I didn’t hold back and went for it,” he said in a new post.
He urged other male singers to find their voice and take their musical journey to the next level.
“Being the first ever male to win for the boys’ category is truly an honour. I believe it is very important to have more Maltese male soloists come forward and pursue a career in music. It’s a pity that there are only a few in the music industry here in Malta.”
Calling the past few months “impeccable”, the singer – who dedicated his win to his late father – thanked everyone who helped him on his journey, from mentor Howard Keith to the producers and crew behind the show.
“Finally, I would like to thank the other 12 contestants who made this experience memorable and unforgettable! I love each and every one of them. We have built a special bond together and we were there for each other throughout this whole journey,” he said.
“On the other hand, I’m the most thankful for you,” he continued, addressing his fans. “If it wasn’t for you, I would not be here writing this post. I truly appreciate every single one of you who supported me, who voted for me and gave me the best possible feedback I could ever ask for. I am honestly so blessed to be surrounded with so many people and I look forward to working on more music and share it with you very very soon.”
“Until then, I love you.”
Ryan Hili beat out Lisa Gauci, Drakard and Cheryl Balzan to take home the big win and €50,000 in prize money.
“You just get on the stage and pour out your emotions. No acts no gimmicks,” said X Factor judge Philippa Naudi.
“Impeccable. Your voice is like fine wine. Everything seems so effortless,” said Ira Losco.
Share this story to show your support for Ryan in his new career!