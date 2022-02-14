‘I Thought It Was Going To Be A Massive Struggle’: Ryan Hili Opens Up For First Time After Stunning X Factor Malta Win

The winner of the latest season of X Factor Malta has opened up publicly for the first time since his stunning win Saturday evening.

Ryan Hili was named the final winner of season three of the musical competition – surprising many as even the humble, talented singer wasn’t too sure if he was going to make it to the end.

“It feels so surreal knowing that I am the X Factor Malta season 3 winner. I must admit though, at first I was hesitant as I thought that it was going to be a massive struggle, but now I am so thankful that I didn’t hold back and went for it,” he said in a new post.

He urged other male singers to find their voice and take their musical journey to the next level.

“Being the first ever male to win for the boys’ category is truly an honour. I believe it is very important to have more Maltese male soloists come forward and pursue a career in music. It’s a pity that there are only a few in the music industry here in Malta.”