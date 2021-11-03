‘I Was Nine Years Old The First Time Our Front Door Was Set On Fire’ – Matthew Caruana Galizia Speaks Out At The People’s Tribunal On The Murder of Journalists

Matthew Caruana Galizia, the son of Daphne Caruana Galizia, has described how the threats and harassment faced by his mother over the years left their mark on him and inspired him to pursue a career in journalism.

Caruana Galizia was part of a panel discussion at the People’s Tribunal on the Murder of Journalists, last night in The Hague, in the Netherlands.

The tribunal is spearheaded by the Free Press Unlimited, the Committee to Protect Journalists, and Reporters Without Borders.

Caruana Galizia spoke about how his mother’s life had inspired him to make the change from software engineering to journalism.

He also described how the hardships faced by his mother when he was growing up had shaped his upbringing.

“As I was growing up, her experiences hardened me, because I thought of threats and harassment as being normal,” Caruana Galizia said.

“I was only nine years old when the front door of our house was set on fire.”

Caruana Galizia described his family’s fight for justice for his mother since her assassination and how four years on, Malta was still talking about the investigation and still fighting for justice.