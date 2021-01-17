‘I Will Defend The Right Of Political Parties To Have Their Own TV Stations,’ Pledges Robert Abela

Prime Minister Robert Abela has said he will defend the right of political parties to own their own partisan media stations.

In a political address aired on ONE, Abela pledged to continue fighting for parties to own TV stations and radio channels for the first time publicly following the launch of a campaign to prove that party-owned media in Malta is unconstitutional.

Saying that the Maltese people knew where they stood with Labour and ONE, Abela said he couldn’t say the same about the Opposition, who he said wanted to keep their media while, at the same time, it had proponents who said the situation wasn’t ideal and wanted to phase their stations out.

It is also formal PN policy to remove party-owned media.

Doubting how well the Opposition would be defending their own stations, Abela pledged to remain steadfast in his support for ONE.

“With us, you know where you stand – we say white when it is white, and black when it is black. We are honest and have always worked in a transparent manner,” Abela said.

At time of publishing, it has been over 10 years since either ONE or Net published their financial accounts.