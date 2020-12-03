‘I Will Die In Defence Of Free Speech’: Pia Zammit Reacts After Today’s Controversial Judgement

Actress Pia Zammit has spoken out publicly for the first time after losing a libel case against a Maltese newspaper that she says slandered her and implied she was a Nazi sympathiser.

Thanking people for showing her support, Zammit said she’d held back from “screaming from the rooftops” following today’s decision and is seeking legal advice for her next step – but had some choice words on freedom of speech.

“Everything I do is aimed at giving people the power to use their voice – to speak truth to power, to demand their right to freedom of speech – irrespective of their partisan political or belief system. I will die in defence of free speech – at no point was this case about taking away journalistic rights. It was about the established media bullying a citizen,” she said.

The case revolves around a local newspaper, It-Torċa, who had published a backstage photo of Zammit dressed in WW2 garb as part of a the comedy show ‘Allo ‘Allo, which is about the French resistance during the German occupation of France.

Since today’s court decision, Maltese artists have come out in droves to show solidarity with Zammit – and she wanted to send a message to them.