‘I Will Not Stand For This Arrogance’: Konrad Mizzi Delays PAC Appearance Over Electrogas Once Again
Disgrace former minister Konrad Mizzi has delayed his appearance before Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee yet again, this time claiming that his lawyer is unable to attend the sitting.
“Late last night, Beppe Fenech Adami arrogantly sent me an ‘order’ to attend today’s Parliamentary Committee on Public Accounts,” Mizzi wrote on social media.
“I will not stand for this arrogance. It is my right to be assisted by a lawyer of my confidence at the Committee meeting, and this cannot happen today as the lawyer is not available today, by accident, and without proper notice.”
Yesterday, Mizzi said he would attend today’s sitting after refusing to attend previously. This came after the Nationalist Opposition tabled a motion in Parliament, calling on MPs to vote in favour of forcing him to appear before the committee.
The former minister was responsible for the Electrogas project during Labour’s first term and resigned in disgrace in November 2019. He was later expelled from the Labour Party following revelations about profits made by the company 17 Black through its involvement in an Enemalta wind farm project in Montenegro.
The Public Accounts Committee is currently discussing an auditor general investigation into the Electrogas power station.
Labour MPs on the committee have agreed that Mizzi should have appeared before the committee, but have stopped short of agreeing to force him to attend.
Last week, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana, when asked, called on Mizzi to respect the committee’s invitation, in what could be a sign that government MPs’ patience with him is wearing thin.
