‘I Will Not Stand For This Arrogance’: Konrad Mizzi Delays PAC Appearance Over Electrogas Once Again

Disgrace former minister Konrad Mizzi has delayed his appearance before Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee yet again, this time claiming that his lawyer is unable to attend the sitting.

“Late last night, Beppe Fenech Adami arrogantly sent me an ‘order’ to attend today’s Parliamentary Committee on Public Accounts,” Mizzi wrote on social media.

“I will not stand for this arrogance. It is my right to be assisted by a lawyer of my confidence at the Committee meeting, and this cannot happen today as the lawyer is not available today, by accident, and without proper notice.”

Yesterday, Mizzi said he would attend today’s sitting after refusing to attend previously. This came after the Nationalist Opposition tabled a motion in Parliament, calling on MPs to vote in favour of forcing him to appear before the committee.