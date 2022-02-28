I Will Not Treat Every Russian As A Criminal, Robert Abela Insists As He Pledges Aid To Ukrainian Cancer Patients

Prime Minister Robert Abela has warned against “treating every Russian national as a criminal” in the wake of the Ukraine crisis.

“I disagree with the Opposition Leader’s position to treat every Russian national as a criminal,” Abela told a press conference when asked whether Malta will suspend its sale-of-citizenship scheme for Russian nationals and publish a list of Russians who acquired citizenship through it.

“Our position is clear. We will apply sanctions that are agreed to at an EU level, but we must maintain respect to the Russian community in Malta that has nothing to do with the IIP and which probably disapproves of the current tensions.”

“It would be a big mistake to embark on the Opposition Leader’s narrative. We showed full solidarity with the people of Ukraine and we’ve entered discussions to bring Ukrainians with serious oncological conditions to Malta for medical assistance.”

“We always adhered with the principle of solidarity, even when we shouldered a disproportionate migration burden.”

Asked whether Malta will ban Russian ships from docking at its ports, Abela curtly responded that he will be adhering to EU sanctions.

Abela also refused to answer whether Malta will remove Ukraine from its ‘dark red’ travel list, only insisting that such a travel ban won’t hinder any future process of refugee distribution.

