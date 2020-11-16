د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

‘I Won’t Let Any Party Use Me’: Trans PN Candidate Claps Back After Sexist Image Goes Viral

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A PN candidate has clapped back after a sexist meme about her went viral among certain circles, reiterating that no political party in Malta has a “monopoly” over the LGBTIQ+ community.

“People in the LGBTIQ+ community are not hostages of any party or government. I’ll be the first to say that I will not let any party use me,” Angela Coleiro said.

Her comments came after a slew of support from key politicians in Malta following the spreading of a derogatory image that implied that just because she was transgender, she was “horny”.

The ridiculous image, which seemed to have circulated in certain Labourite circles, was soundly condemned by Labour’s Rosianne Cutajar, the junior Reforms Minister, and Cyrus Engerer, the newly-appointed MEP.

“I have a mind just like everyone else,” Coleiro continued. “Just because one party introduced some rights, doesn’t mean we need to agree with the rest of that party’s politics. No party has a monopoly over us.”

Cutajar called the the words used in Coleiro’s regard “derogatory, sexist and homophobic”.

“We are not smiling,” she continued. “And another thing – let’s stop calling every woman we don’t agree with a prostitute.”

Engerer said the attack was “disgusting”.

“I condemn this. Every LGBTIQ politician ends up the victim of homophobix attacks, and often times we don’t even discuss them – maybe because we’ve become accustomed to living in a society where homophobic slurs are the norm.”

What do you make of this attack and subsequent condemnation?

READ NEXT: New 17 Black Information Could Soon Be Shared With Maltese Authorities

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK