I Won’t Let You Stop Here, PL Deputy Leader Tells Oliver Scicluna As He Attempts To Bow Out Of Politics

Former MP hopeful Oliver Scicluna may have captured the hearts of many during his 2022 General Election run, but it wasn’t enough to get elected on either the first count or through casual election. The disability activist and breakdancer took to social media to announce that his “political adventure” had come to an end seeing as he wasn’t elected today after Glenn Bedingfield was elected on the 2nd district, the district Scicluna was campaigning on. However, several people quickly jumped into the comments section under his termination post, including MEP Alex Agius Saliba and Minister Byron Camilleri, with words of support and encouragement.

But PL deputy leader Daniel Micallef went a step further, making it clear that the party did not want Scicluna leaving its fold. “What do you mean end here – politics doesn’t begin and end with Parliament,” Micallef said. “You still have a lot to offer, my friend, as you’ve already done for years. I am just one among many who will do whatever we can to not let you end it here. And I’m sure we will succeed.”

Scicluna obtained 417 first count votes on the 2nd district – more than Byron Camilleri, Glenn Bedingfield or Alison Zerafa Civelli, who obtained 338, 337 and 386 respectively. Though this was not Camilleri’s main district, and Prime Minister Robert Abela ate up most of the votes in the important district, Scicluna had an impressive showing for his first ever election. However, today’s casual election only focused on the redistribution of Clyde Caruana’s votes, leading to Bedingfield getting the MP seat. In a Lovin Malta poll asking which PL candidates voters were most disappointed in not seeing elected, the results were overwhelmingly in Scicluna’s favour.

Would you have liked to see Oliver Scicluna represent the Maltese people in Parliament? Let us know in the comments below

READ NEXT: EP Demands For Immediate Embargo On Importation Of Russian Energy Sources