BREAKING: Ian Abdilla Suspended From Malta’s Police Force Pending Investigation

Assistant Commissioner Ian Abdilla has been suspended from the Malta Police Force, Lovin Malta can reveal.

Police have confirmed that a member of the police force has been suspended in line with the Public Service Commission disciplinary regulations. Well-informed sources have said the member is Abdilla.

Abdilla, who led the Economic Crimes Unit up until January 2020, has faced stinging criticism for alleged inaction on financial crimes, particularly when it came to investigating top officials in the government.

Most recently, the public inquiry into the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia revealed that Abdilla even met with the then-OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri to discuss excerpts from FIAU reports which concerned the latter.

He also allegedly held a secret meeting with the FIAU head, the day before he submitted a report on Konrad Mizzi to a magisterial inquiry.

According to anti-money laundering laws, when an investigator tips off a suspect it constitutes an offence.

Money laundering prosecutions were generally worryingly low under Abdilla’s tenure. However, that has changed in recent months, with major reforms in the newly-formed Financial Crimes Investigation Department yielding significant results.

He was removed from Economic Crimes in January 2020 but continued to serve as an Assistant Commissioner in a more administrative role.