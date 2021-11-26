Ian Borg Shifts Blame For Intense Flooding Onto Climate Change: Circumstances Are What They Are 

Replying to journalists’ questions this morning during an opening at Ta’ Qali over whether the government would be assisting or compensating families that had sustained damage, Borg said the events in Malta weren’t isolated.

Considerable damage was caused to people’s property, including cars and homes, with a number of people also needing to be rescued from the floods.

Yesterday Malta ground to a halt after a night and morning of rainfall led to severe flooding across the island.

Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg has insisted that climate change is to blame for the severe flooding witnessed in Malta over the past couple of days.

“The circumstances we are seeing are happening all across Europe, all across the world. This is climate change and its effect and that is why it shouldn’t be taken lightly,” Borg said.

Malta registered a month’s worth of rainfall in a single day yesterday and while the impacts of climate change can’t be ignored, many would have expected the country’s infrastructure to be able to handle it, especially considering the widespread investment made in recent years.

The Marsa Junction Project has been one project that has received a considerable amount of criticism, with photos and videos doing the rounds online of the flooded road beneath it.

“I must remark that yesterday, as we saw in other countries – and for this, we get people online saying, pray for France or pray for Germany… and rightly so – the circumstances were what they were. We’ve seen rain that we’ve rarely witnessed and we must continue investing in order to mitigate the impacts as much as we can.”

Pressed on why Infrastructure Malta had not considered the changing climate, and more frequent storms, when designing the project – which was only recently completed – Borg said the circumstances were extraordinary.

“We had truckloads of soil being displaced and blocking waterways, so those are extraordinary circumstances.”

