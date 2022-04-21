Watch: Elderly Patients Can’t Understand Their Own Treatment Amid Maltese Health Staff Exodus, PN MP Says
New PN MP Ian Vassallo has broken down how an exodus of Maltese healthcare staff to other countries has resulted in elderly patients left struggling to understand their own treatment.
“The good thing is that Maltese people are adventurous and we like studying overseas, but then people find certain conditions there that are more appealing to them and decide to stay there,” Vassallo – a podiatrist who was recently made Spokesperson for Mental Health and Primary Care – said in an interview with Lovin Malta.
“I’m not saying it’s wrong to bring over foreign workers but it’s a big problem when there’s a language barrier [between patients and staff] and patients don’t understand the treatment they are taking or that has been prescribed to them simply because they don’t understand English well enough.”
“Elderly people would tell you that a nurse had just visited them but that they understood nothing. It’s a big problem and it’s something the Opposition must press on.”
Vassallo said the key to tackling the problem is ensuring the Maltese healthcare system is actually attractive enough to Maltese workers.
Besides relatively low salaries, Vassallo warned that Maltese healthcare workers tend to grow disenchanted with the local system because of working hours, work conditions, and an overall sense of demotivation.
“If the hospital can motivate its staff and give them a sense that they’re participating and enjoying their work, more people will stay.”
“Through holistic discussion with stakeholders and workers, we can hit certain points, improve work conditions, and ultimately patients will benefit from a better service.”
What can be done to make Malta’s healthcare system more attractive to workers?