Watch: Elderly Patients Can’t Understand Their Own Treatment Amid Maltese Health Staff Exodus, PN MP Says

New PN MP Ian Vassallo has broken down how an exodus of Maltese healthcare staff to other countries has resulted in elderly patients left struggling to understand their own treatment.

“The good thing is that Maltese people are adventurous and we like studying overseas, but then people find certain conditions there that are more appealing to them and decide to stay there,” Vassallo – a podiatrist who was recently made Spokesperson for Mental Health and Primary Care – said in an interview with Lovin Malta.

“I’m not saying it’s wrong to bring over foreign workers but it’s a big problem when there’s a language barrier [between patients and staff] and patients don’t understand the treatment they are taking or that has been prescribed to them simply because they don’t understand English well enough.”