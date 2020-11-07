Iceland Wants To Help Women In Malta Get Abortions For Free

A freshly tabled resolution in Iceland proposes to help women in European states with harsh abortion laws like Malta to get the procedure there.

“The resolution is due to the current situation in Poland and the decision of the Polish Court, which is a blow to women’s rights in Europe,” Icelander MP Rosa Bjork said, who tabled the proposal.

“There are only two countries in Europe that this parliamentary resolution would cover. They are Poland and Malta, where women’s rights are much less than in other countries,” she added.

If approved, any woman in possession of a European Health Card from the two states will be able to get an abortion for free in Iceland.

“We can show in our actions that we stand for women’s rights and that we are resisting this awful development,” she said.

In Poland, a recent court ruling effectively banned 98% of all legal terminations and sparked mass protests.

The Eastern European state already had some of the strictest abortion laws worldwide, but even with this latest restriction, their laws are more liberal than the complete abortion ban that exists in Malta.

This is because pregnancy terminations in Poland are allowed in cases of rape, incest or if the mother’s health is at risk. There are no such exceptions for pregnant people in Malta.

