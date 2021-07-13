Iceland’s Head Of FATF Delegation Set For Malta Conference To Share Experience Overcoming Greylisting
The head of Iceland’s delegation to the Financial Action Task Force will be sharing his experience in leading Iceland out of greylisting at a conference in Malta later this month.
Teitur Mar Sveinsson will be one of the main keynote speakers at a conference being organised by FinanceMalta later this month.
FinanceMalta is a public-private initiative set up to promote Malta as an international financial centre by bringing together key stakeholders in the industry.
The Nordic country was greylisted by the FATF in October 2019 but succeeded in convincing the FATF that it had done enough to no longer be on the list within one year. Iceland was removed from the greylist last October.
Malta was itself greylisted last month, with the country now looking to ensure that it too can be removed from the list as quickly as possible.
Sveisson will be one of the main speakers at the conference which will take place between 20th and 21st July with the theme ‘Malta’s Financial Services Industry: Emerging Stronger’. He will be discussing Iceland’s experience and the lessons learned from it.
The conference will also feature Prof Sir Andrew Likierman, Professor of Management Practice at the London Business School, as well as Graham Bishop, a commentator on financial regulation.
The conference will touch upon a number of areas including the future of financial centres as well as the impact of new regulations being imposed on the sector.
Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition leader Bernard Grech will both be addressing the conference and will be discussing their 10-year vision for Malta.
Do you think Malta will succeed in getting off the list within a year?