Iceland’s Head Of FATF Delegation Set For Malta Conference To Share Experience Overcoming Greylisting

The head of Iceland’s delegation to the Financial Action Task Force will be sharing his experience in leading Iceland out of greylisting at a conference in Malta later this month.

Teitur Mar Sveinsson will be one of the main keynote speakers at a conference being organised by FinanceMalta later this month.

FinanceMalta is a public-private initiative set up to promote Malta as an international financial centre by bringing together key stakeholders in the industry.

The Nordic country was greylisted by the FATF in October 2019 but succeeded in convincing the FATF that it had done enough to no longer be on the list within one year. Iceland was removed from the greylist last October.