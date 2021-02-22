د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Iconic Għar Lapsi Restaurant Will Lose Striking Façade After PA Recommends Development For Approval

Author profile image

By

Għar Lapsi’s Ta’ Rita Restuarant is set to lose its iconic blue colour and retro look after a Planning Authority case officer recommended revised plans for approval. 

The building’s facade is set for a complete modern overhaul, gaining an extra floor in the process. It will only be 0.6 metres higher. However, designs show that the new development will be bulkier than its predecessor.

A PA case officer recommended the plans despite objections from the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage, which wanted to preserve the modernist blue facade. 

Instead, the case officer recommended the façade be painted an earthy tone to ensure it blends more with the landscape. 

The PA is expected to approve the development. A final decision will be taken by the Planning Board on 4th March.

Ta’ Rita opened its doors back in the 1930s as a bar for the Royal British Marines and was extended into a restaurant in 1966. Over the years, it has become one of the most famous Maltese food restaurants on the island and is particularly renowned for its rabbit.

The proposal will convert the building into a three-floor guesthouse complex, including a restaurant, an outdoor pool, underground parking, a scuba diving shop, a multipurpose hall and a play area.

What do you think of the development? Comment below

READ NEXT: Activists Demand Rosianne Cutajar’s Resignation Over Relationship With Yorgen Fenech

Julian doesn’t like to talk about himself. But if he did, he would let you know that he’s into anything that has got to do with politics, the environment, social issues, and human interest stories.

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?