Iconic Pink Modernist Home In Balzan Faces The Chopping Block

A pale-pink modernist house in Balzan is set to face the chopping block despite a government pledge to protect the islands’ 20th-century heritage. The house called “Walmarville” is a typical, eye-catching example of local modernist architecture, a style introduced in the 1920s that remained à la mode in Malta until the 1960s. If approved, the application would see Walmerville demolished to make way for a garage with four car spaces, a ground floor maisonette and three apartments.

Dear Planning Authority, can you please illuminate us with what constitutes a Modernist build worthy of scheduling? Because if this example below, didn’t make the cut, then I’m not sure what will. Posted by Lisa Gwen on Thursday, 29 October 2020

Questions arise as to why a clear example of modernism did not get protection from the Planning Authority. Just last month, the PA held an out-door photography exhibition called Unsung’ Architectural Icons to celebrate Modernist style on the islands, including churches, commercial and residential buildings like Walmarville.

Building plans