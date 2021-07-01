‘If I Can Do It, So Can Anyone’: Nicole Sciberras Announces She’s Leaving Juventus

Maltese footballer Nicole Sciberras has announced her departure from Juventus.

The youth shared an emotional lookback at her time with the team, including behind the scenes shots of her and her team, as well as some highlights of her two year stint with the Bianconeri.

“Juventus you have given me so much more than I ever imagined,” Sciberras said as she opened up about her life-changing experience.

“These two years have been a rollercoaster, full of ups and downs, finals lost and finals won, tears of joy and some of despair, times where I’ve succeeded and others where I felt like I’ve failed and nonetheless I’m extremely grateful for it all,” she continued.

“I scored for Juventus and celebrated like a little girl, jumping up and down in disbelief.”