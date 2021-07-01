‘If I Can Do It, So Can Anyone’: Nicole Sciberras Announces She’s Leaving Juventus
Maltese footballer Nicole Sciberras has announced her departure from Juventus.
The youth shared an emotional lookback at her time with the team, including behind the scenes shots of her and her team, as well as some highlights of her two year stint with the Bianconeri.
“Juventus you have given me so much more than I ever imagined,” Sciberras said as she opened up about her life-changing experience.
“These two years have been a rollercoaster, full of ups and downs, finals lost and finals won, tears of joy and some of despair, times where I’ve succeeded and others where I felt like I’ve failed and nonetheless I’m extremely grateful for it all,” she continued.
“I scored for Juventus and celebrated like a little girl, jumping up and down in disbelief.”
Among her key achievements was winning the prestigious Viareggio Tournament, her first ever title as a player.
She recounted another time when she found her name being counted amongst the top players of a tournament in France, as well as a fond memory of hers when she sang in front of the senior team.
“These pictures and videos are some of my favourite and I’m writing this post for my own closure but also in hopes of inspiring people, girls and boys to chase their dream because if I can do it, so can anyone,” she said.
“Now it’s time to embark on a new adventure!”
Lovin Malta explored how Sciberras got in contact with the legendary team and eventually joined them – read the breakdown by following this link.
