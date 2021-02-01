If You’ve Ever Experienced Sexual Harassment In Malta, Please Fill In This Anonymous Form

From cat-calling to physical assaults, sexual harassment is a pressing issue around the world. In 2017, the #MeToo Movement revolutionised the way we speak about sexual abuse, providing a platform for victims to speak out.

In Malta, a recent nerving account of two women being physically assaulted near Triton Fountain is a stark reminder of it can happen to anyone and anywhere. While one assault is reported every three days on the islands, 85% of them fly under the radar of police, meaning reported incidences barely scratch the surface of the problem.

Lovin Malta wants to give a platform to victims of harassment to tell their stories in strictest anonymity, to empower them and give the issue the national attention it deserves.