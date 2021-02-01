د . إAEDSRر . س

If You’ve Ever Experienced Sexual Harassment In Malta, Please Fill In This Anonymous Form

From cat-calling to physical assaults, sexual harassment is a pressing issue around the world. In 2017, the #MeToo Movement revolutionised the way we speak about sexual abuse, providing a platform for victims to speak out. 

In Malta, a recent nerving account of two women being physically assaulted near Triton Fountain is a stark reminder of it can happen to anyone and anywhere. While one assault is reported every three days on the islands, 85% of them fly under the radar of police, meaning reported incidences barely scratch the surface of the problem.

Lovin Malta wants to give a platform to victims of harassment to tell their stories in strictest anonymity, to empower them and give the issue the national attention it deserves.

Have you, or someone you know ever experienced harassment or assaults in Malta? If you have, please take a moment to respond to this anonymous form.

