If You’ve Ever Struggled With Mental Health In Malta, Please Fill In This Anonymous Form

Mental health remains one of the last remaining taboos in modern Malta, with many still reluctant to come forward and break the stigma surrounding the debate.

Whether it’s a condition, work, your personal life, or even COVID-19, the stress of daily life is starting to leave everlasting marks of people in Malta.

More often than not, people struggle to find the avenues to find the help they need, leaving them suffering alone. It’s time for a #MeToo movement for mental health that allows the oftentimes voiceless to speak out.

Lovin Malta wants to give a platform to people suffering with mental health issues to tell their stories in the strictest anonymity, to empower them and give the issue the national attention it deserves.

Have you, or someone you know ever experienced a mental health issue in Malta? If you have, please take a moment to respond to this anonymous form.

If you would like to reach out to us personally – please send an email to [email protected] All anonymity will be guaranteed.