IGM Calls For Police Action Against ‘Vicious Attacks’ On Journalists At Robert Abela’s Press Conference

The Institute of Maltese Journalists has urged police to take against the “vicious attacks” aimed towards journalists who attended Prime Minister Robert Abela’s press conference on new COVID-19 mitigation measures.

Several journalists were subjected to hate speech after asking pressing questions at the press conference, including whether Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci will consider resigning in light of the spike of COVID-19 cases.

“It is the duty of the journalist to ask questions about who should be held accountable in front of the public. If this is not done, the journalist will only be a propagandist,” the IGM said.

“In a situation where the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths are at a level of concern, the journalist has a duty to ask questions that the troubled public awaits answers for,” it said.

Among those who attacked journalists online was TV personality and personal trainer Rachel Micallef, who threatened physical violence against the journalists.

“I would like to work part-time with the boom mic so that I can break the jaws of four so-called journalists,” she said online.