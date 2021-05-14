Iklin Road Reconstruction Hits A Snag But Will Be Completed By First Week Of June

Iklin’s main road has been closed for more than a year and will remain closed until the first week of June, partly because the original contractor awarded the project was not meeting their deadlines.

Infrastructure Malta said the reconstruction of Il-Wied Road, which is a one-kilometre arterial road between Naxxar, Iklin and the Birkirkara Bypass, was nearing completion.

The reconstruction of Il-Wied Road, Iklin, formed part of a six-lot contract awarded to different contractors following a public call for tenders. Building Energy Technologies Ltd submitted the most affordable technically compliant offer for two of these lots and was awarded a contract for their implementation accordingly.

Following numerous warnings to this contractor due to delays, Infrastructure Malta re-awarded one of the two lots to the bidder with the next best offer.

As it was clear that the second lot, including Il-Wied Road, was going to be re-awarded to another contractor as well, Building Energy Technologies availed itself of its contractual right to transfer the contract to another company, V&C Contractors, at the same rates, terms and conditions of the original contract.

Infrastructure Malta accepted this transfer as it ensured that works could continue without further delays, and without incurring the additional cost of re-awarding this lot to a higher bidder.

“The reconstruction works were exacerbated by the presence of weak foundation materials beneath the road surface, necessitating additional reinforcements. Unfortunately, the contractor originally assigned to the reconstruction of this road was not meeting the timelines requested by Infrastructure Malta. After several warnings, the agency stopped this contractor and assigned the works to another one,” a spokesman for Infrastructure Malta said.

The contractor, Building Energy Technologies Ltd, was assigned to rebuild L-Iklin Road in February 2020. In July of the same year, after several warnings due to delays, the works were reassigned to V&C Contractors Ltd, which will be completing the project by the first week of June.

“This €1.2 million upgrade includes the replacement of the road’s numerous underground networks, such as sewers and telecommunication cable ducts, as well as new footpaths in a safer road design that is also opening up new roadside green areas for the planting of trees and other landscaping,” a spokesman for Infrastructure Malta said.

“Infrastructure Malta is also installing a complex stormwater network, including 10 catch pits connected to a network of new one-metre wide pipes, to alleviate flooding difficulties in this area and in nearby roads, including part of the Birkirkara Bypass.”

A spokesman said that to carry out these works safely, and to lay the large underground sewers and stormwater pipelines required, the road had to be closed in one direction.