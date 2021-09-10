Iklin Shooter ‘Feared For His Safety’ And Pleads Not Guilty To Attempted Murder

24-year-old Ryan Sultana, who allegedly fired three shots at a 55-year-old man in Iklin yesterday, is pleading not guilty to attempted murder and grievous bodily harm.

Sultana said in court that he feared for his safety, and claimed that CCTV footage of the incident “will tell the truth”.

He is also facing other charges related to misuse of a firearm, causing violence and breaching the public peace.

The 24-year-old gardener from Iklin chased down and shot at his victim, Vincent Xuereb, following an argument.

Victim Xuereb, known as Ċensu ‘L-Oranġjo’, is a known fraudster and has a number of pending court cases.

The two men are understood to have clashed in the past, and Xuereb allegedly defrauded the shooter of €7,000.