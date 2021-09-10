Iklin Shooter Named As Ryan Sultana Day After Daylight Shooting 

A man who yesterday fired three shots at another person following an argument in Iklin has been named as Ryan Sultana, according to press reports.



Sultana, 24, was apprehended by the police yesterday after he chased down his victim and fired three shots at him following an argument between the two.

According to MaltaToday, the argument could have been related to a possible fraud case in which Sultana’s family was the victim.

The paper reported that the shooter is a hunter and was likely carrying his shotgun in his car. The weapon is understood to have been registered and licensed.