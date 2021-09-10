Iklin Shooter Named As Ryan Sultana Day After Daylight Shooting
A man who yesterday fired three shots at another person following an argument in Iklin has been named as Ryan Sultana, according to press reports.
Sultana, 24, was apprehended by the police yesterday after he chased down his victim and fired three shots at him following an argument between the two.
According to MaltaToday, the argument could have been related to a possible fraud case in which Sultana’s family was the victim.
The paper reported that the shooter is a hunter and was likely carrying his shotgun in his car. The weapon is understood to have been registered and licensed.
It cited sources claiming that the victim, a man named Ċensu, was a known fraudster and had a number of pending court cases.
The incident took place in Triq Il-Wied, Iklin and witnesses in the area alleged the shots followed a car crash and an argument between two men.
The victim has been left with grievous injuries after being shot at three times by a 24-year-old man from Iklin; however, he was only hit once in the shoulder. The victim reportedly exited his vehicle covered in blood, with blood dripping along the street as the victim asked for help.
