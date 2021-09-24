Iklin Shooting Victim Tells Court He Does Not Know Who Shot Him
A victim who was grievously injured after being shot three times in Iklin earlier this month has testified that he did not see the person who had shot him, despite having been shot in the face.
55-year-old Vincent Xuereb, a known fraudster known by his nickname “Ċensu ‘L-Oranġjo”, was testifying in court, during the compilation of evidence against Ryan Sultana, 24, of Iklin, who stands accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm on his victim.
The case against Sultana continued this morning, with the court hearing how the accused and the victim knew each other well.
Earlier this month Sultana was arrested after allegedly chasing Xuereb down with his car before firing three shots at him in broad daylight.
Witnesses on the scene said they had heard a car crash followed by three gunshots.
Xuereb told the court that he had not seen who had shot him, or indeed where the shot came from.
Despite it being pointed out to him that he had been shot from the front, Xuereb continued to insist he did not know where the gunshot came from.
Sultana was released on bail this afternoon, against a deposit of €3,000 and a personal guarantee of €4,000. He must also sign a bail book twice a week.
