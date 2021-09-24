Iklin Shooting Victim Tells Court He Does Not Know Who Shot Him

A victim who was grievously injured after being shot three times in Iklin earlier this month has testified that he did not see the person who had shot him, despite having been shot in the face.

55-year-old Vincent Xuereb, a known fraudster known by his nickname “Ċensu ‘L-Oranġjo”, was testifying in court, during the compilation of evidence against Ryan Sultana, 24, of Iklin, who stands accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm on his victim.

The case against Sultana continued this morning, with the court hearing how the accused and the victim knew each other well.