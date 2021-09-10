Iklin Victim Reportedly Defrauded €7,000 From Shooter

The victim of Thursday’s Iklin shooting allegedly defrauded the shooter of €7,000, leading up to the confrontation that took place.

24-year-old Ryan Sultana had been hunting down the victim, a 55-year-old man from Naxxar named Vincent aka L-Oranġjo, who is apparently well-known to the police for a long list of fraudulent cases, Times of Malta reported.

The shooter claims that the victim had defrauded him of €7,000 when he had given him the money as a payment for a promised government apartment.

The shooting took place in Triq Il-Wied, Iklin and witnesses in the area claimed that the shots came after a car crash and an argument between two men.

The victim had been left with grievous injuries after being shot three times by the 24-year-old man from Iklin; however, he was only hit once in the shoulder.

After being shot, the victim reportedly exited the car while asking for help, leaving blood splatters all over the road and nearby walls.

Sultana is expected to be charged with attempted murder shortly.