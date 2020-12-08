‘I’ll Get You Fired!’ Siġġiewi Zookeeper Threatens New Animal Commissioner In Aggressive Video Clip

Anton Rea Cutajar, the controversial owner of Siġġiewi’s L-Arka ta’ Noe zoo, has uploaded a 30-minute rant personally attacking Malta’s new Animal Commissioner.

In the video, Cutajar aggressively lashes out at Alison Bezzina, as well as the mainstream media, civil society and the Nationalist Party.

Saying that zoos were suddenly being targeted because people didn’t like him personally, he hit out at Bezzina specifically, targeting her background as a civil society activist and a columnist for the Times of Malta, and asking what animal credentials she has for the job, even threatening that he could have her fired.

“If you keep going on like this, I’ll write a letter to who I need to, and you won’t last as commissioner. This is a conflict of interest – you don’t care about animals, you care about zoos. And not about all the seven zoos in Malta, but Anton’s, because he got the signatures,” he says, in reference to an anti-illegal migration petition he was a major part of.

“Why do you want to ban petting? What are the reasons? Anton is really annoying you it seems,” Cutajar said of himself. “I’m used to getting hit – the more you hit me, the more you strengthen me.”