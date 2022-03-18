‘I’ll Try Not To Overdo It’: Ian Borg Shares Personal Update From London Ahead Of Upcoming Surgeries

Transport Minister Ian Borg shared an update from London as he prepares for much-needed medical interventions on his knee.

Posting an image outside the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in London, England, Borg said that he had been consulting with doctors on the best approach to treating issues relating to the joint in the knee area.

“There’s a number of ways the condition can be treated,” Borg said. “Today we decided that the best way would be through two operations that I’ll do over the coming weeks. After these interventions, indications show that I’ll be doing much better.”

He said that he had been advised by medical authorities to not overdo things, joking that “he’d try”, while thanking people for sending messages of support during this time.