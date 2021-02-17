Demolition Of Ħaż-Żebbuġ Public Garden Continues Despite Local Councillor’s Protests

Demolition works at a public garden in Ħaż-Żebbuġ have continued despite the best efforts from independent local councillor Steve Zammit Lupi.

Earlier today, Zammit Lupi rushed to the public garden after hearing the news that Infrastructure Malta had descended upon the locality to begin demolishing the garden to make way for a road-widening project.

A resident who takes care of garden told Lovin Malta that there was no forewarning of the demolition works, explaining that he woke up to a phone call informing him that a jigger would be on site shortly.

The project is along Triq il-Fraxxnu. Moviment Graffitti said that Infrastructure Malta head Frederick Azzopardi was present on-site, along with members of the police’s rapid intervention unit.

“Azzopardi is using the police to protect himself when he should be defending the citizens,” they said.

Zammit Lupi is an independent councillor known for his environmental and community activism.

