‘I’m Ashamed For Them’: Malta Reacts In Disgust At Crowd Egging Man On To Commit Suicide In Valletta

Maltese social media has reacted in disgust at the actions of a Valletta crowd calling for a man to commit suicide from the bastions near the capital city’s entrance.

As images of a man pacing along the Valletta bastions went viral online, footage shared by the Times of Malta showed people within a crowd underneath the man egging him on to jump.

The man was talked back into safety by police officers on the scene – but not before a crowd were captured telling the man to get on with it.

“Hurry up and do it so we can get back to work,” said one person. “Go home and stop wasting everybody’s time,” said another.

Online, people were aghast at what they heard.

“Such actions reflect on all of us as a society. Are we doing enough? How do we reach those whom we haven’t been able to reach yet when it comes to mental health awareness?” Samantha Pace Gasan, Commissioner for the Rights of Persons with Disability, said.