I’m Convinced Schools Can Reopen Next Month, Malta’s New Education Minister States

New Education Minister Clifton Grima has expressed confidence that schools will be able to reopen next month despite a surge in COVID-19 cases that has left several thousands of people quarantined.

“As a father, I believe that the education of children involves a number of aspects, primary of which is that they should attend school physically,” Grima said on TVAM this morning. “That is a point I feel I must make as a father.”

“On the other hand, the current health reality obliges us to be careful, to work hand in hand with the health authorities and follow all the necessary protocols.”

“We’ve overcome these challenges in the past and I’m convinced that we can reopen schools, as per the protocols and directions that the health authorities give us.”

Moreover, he said it’s important to keep in mind that COVID-19 situations may vary across different schools and that the vaccine has given the nation a “new ally in the fight for normality” that it didn’t have last year.