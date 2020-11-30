‘I’m Not A Vengeful Man’: 19 Libels Later, Silvio Debono Wants To Compromise With Caruana Galizia Family

Db Group owner Silvio Debono said he wants to reach a compromise with Daphne Caruana Galizia’s family over the 19 libel cases he launched against the slain journalist prior to her death.

This all went down during the public inquiry into Caruana Galizia’s murder earlier today, wherein Debono said that he thought he had been unfairly depicted in a bad light by Caruana Galizia, who had called him ‘corrupt’.

Db Group had started launching the libel cases back in March 2017.

A few weeks before that, the government had unveiled db Group’s €300 million ‘db City Centre’ investment on the former ITS site. The finished product would include Malta’s biggest spa facilities, large spaces for live music and events, and a 315-room Hard Rock Hotel.

“When she started saying that I am corrupt, a bogan, mafia and so on, I was issuing a multi-million Euro bond, and she was writing these things. If you Googled my name you would see posts about me being corrupt. I could not allow that,” Debono said during the inquiry.

“I am not a vengeful man. I wanted to defend my rights and I am sure we can find a compromise.”

Despite not having filed a libel case for every one of Caruana Galizia’s blog posts mentioning him, Debono said that such claims could not go unchallenged. He also added that he had spoken to the journalist when she had started writing about him.

Debono also confirmed that he used to speak to former-chief of staff Keith Schembri about ongoing projects, but never as friends.

What do you make of this?