‘I’m Ready To Give Him A Job’: Birkirkara Installer Offers Lamin Jaiteh Future After He Recovers

As Malta does some soul-searching following the callous discarding of a worker after he was injured, one Birkirkara company has stepped forward to offer Lamin Jaiteh a job once he recovers.

“If it could help him get out of this nightmare ASAP, I am ready to give him a job with my company,” Norbert Attard from Clima755 told Lovin Malta. “We don’t operate in the building industry, but we could find something for him for sure.”

Attard’s offer comes as several lawyers have offered legal support pro bono to the man whose story has shocked the island.

Lamin was dumped in a dusty side road in Mellieħa after he fell two storeys and was grievously injured. Instead of seeking medical attention, his employer drove him to Selmun and left him injured and unattended.