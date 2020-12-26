Immunity Passport For Vaccinated Malta Citizens On The Cards, Chris Fearne Confirms

A new COVID-19 passport will be rolled out for Maltese citizens to help them travel easier after being vaccinated.

In a press conference today, Prime Minister Robert Abela, Health Minister Chris Fearne and Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci praised today’s arrival of 10,000 COVID-19 vaccines, with Fearne saying this was a “return to normality” and a “historic” day.

With plans to have Malta achieve herd immunity by summer 2021, the idea of an “immunity passport” being rolled out locally was also brought up.

“The passport is a concept that we are discussing with the other European countries, and this is the beauty of the EU countries getting the vaccine together,” Fearne said. “The idea is that by summer not only will there by many Maltese people who would have taken the vaccine, but around Europe there will be millions more who have been vaccinated and are immune, meaning that even if the virus is present in their country or community, if they are immune, they can travel securely.

“This means we can start inviting tourism back to Malta and give our economy a boost without increasing the risk to Malta’s health and safety.”

Fearne appealed to the Maltese public to take the vaccine.