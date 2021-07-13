Impressive New €60,000 Investment To Support 24 Gozitan Children With Autism Announced
A new major investment in Gozo will see dozens of families benefit from new modern treatment and care.
The Gozo Ministry announced that 24 children will be sponsored to partake in a program run by Hand In Hand, a centre focused on supporting children with Autism through Applied Behaviour Analysis (ABA) intervention.
“Through this course, we will be helping boys and girls with Autism integrate, progress and feel more included in society,” Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri said.
“We need to give the same opportunity to each family and their children, those who can pay as well as those who cannot.”
The investment comes after Maltese parents spoke out about the oftentimes expensive treatment their children need to continuously receive, causing a major divide between families who can afford to support their children and those who cannot.
Speaking to Lovin Malta, Hand In Hand’s Emily Vassallo said the centre was proud to organise the Gozo Autism Intensive Program for the second year running.
“Last year we had the privilege to work with 12 students and following the positive outcomes this year we will be working with 24 families in Gozo,” she said. “This is only possible to the support of the Ministry for Gozo and for the Voice of Inclusion Association Gozo.”
“We thank the Gozo Ministry, Voice of Inclusion Gozo, Queen Mary University, our staff and the 24 families for giving us this opportunity to be part of their journey.”
Lovin Malta visited Hand In Hand earlier this year to take a closer look at how the centre approaches Autism.
Lovin Meets A Centre In Rabat Approaching Autism In A Whole New Way
There's a small centre in a quiet alleyway in Rabat taking a new approach to Autism in Malta.Lovin Malta went behind the scenes at Hand in Hand School, a centre focused on using Applied Behaviour Analysis therapy as a means to addressing children with autism's challenging behaviours.
Posted by Lovin Malta on Sunday, May 30, 2021
Hand in Hand founder Chris Vassallo appeared on Lovin Daily to discuss the centre and its core mission.
Hand In Hand is a school aimed at providing key services for children on the autism spectrum and working closely with…
Posted by Lovin Malta on Friday, April 23, 2021
Share this story if you love the support these families are getting