Impressive New €60,000 Investment To Support 24 Gozitan Children With Autism Announced

A new major investment in Gozo will see dozens of families benefit from new modern treatment and care.

The Gozo Ministry announced that 24 children will be sponsored to partake in a program run by Hand In Hand, a centre focused on supporting children with Autism through Applied Behaviour Analysis (ABA) intervention.

“Through this course, we will be helping boys and girls with Autism integrate, progress and feel more included in society,” Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri said.

“We need to give the same opportunity to each family and their children, those who can pay as well as those who cannot.”