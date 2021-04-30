IN FULL: Maltese Sixth Form Students Make Powerful Plea For Reopening After Months Of Online Lessons

Three sixth form student councils, those of St Aloysius, De La Salle and St Martin’s, have penned an open letter to the authorities, strongly urging them to reopen post-secondary institutions as soon as possible.

The student councils said they should have a right to attend school, warning that the current system of pure online lessons is leaving its toll on students’ educational, psychological and social wellbeing.

Their letter, which was sent to Prime Minister Robert Abela, Education Minister Justyne Caruana, Health Minister Chris Fearne, and Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci, is being reproduced in full below:

“We are writing this letter in the name of all those students who haven’t gone to school for months. We believe that now the [COVID-19] situation has calmed down and things are returning to a certain degree of normality, students shouldn’t be the main victims of these restrictions. The authorities have repeatedly insisted on the importance of education to students and that ideally it should be physical.”

“We therefore believe that post-secondary students should also have the right to learn in a school environment and not behind their laptops at home. We believe that we shouldn’t be sacrificed because of the irresponsible behaviour of other sectors and industries. Why are shops which you yourselves described as non-essential allowed to open while post-secondary schools, which are essential, have had to remain closed?”

“We’re scared that this misbalance is having detrimental effects on our students, both on an educational level as well as a psychological and physical level. The reason is that it’s very easy to lose attention during online lessons for a number of reasons.”

“Spending hours in front of a computer screen, with all the continuous distractions in the background, certainly doesn’t help keep students focused during lessons.”