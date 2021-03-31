In Pandemic Year, Malta Issued 100 New Restaurant, Bar And Snack Bar Licenses

Restaurants and bars have been left devastated by COVID-19 worldwide, but some people still believed the time was right to acquire a catering license over the past year.

Figures provided by the Malta Tourism Authority to Lovin Malta show that 36 new restaurant licenses, 60 new snack bar licenses, and four new bar licenses were issued between March 2020 and March 2021.

This was partially offset by the two restaurant licenses, 12 snack bar licenses, and five bar licenses which were canceled during this period, which means a net total of 81 new licenses were issued.

These figures should in no way be interpreted as a suggestion that more restaurants opened than closed their doors since COVID-19 hit the islands.

Licenses are held by owners of catering establishments, and since many restaurants and bars rent out their premises, landlords can choose to keep the license until a new tenant enters.

However, the figures do indicate that some people still believe they can start doing business in this industry despite the pandemic woes.