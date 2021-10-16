IN PHOTOS: Bidnija Vigil Marks Four Years Since Daphne Caruana Galizia’s Murder 

Friends and family of Daphne Caruana Galizia, together with activists and members of the public gathered at the site of her murder in Bidnija to mark four years since her brutal assassination. Caruana Galizia was killed just before 3pm on 16th October as she was leaving her Bidnija home in an attack that shocked the world, and which has left an indelible mark on Malta.

Those present, including activists from civil society groups Occupy Justice and Repubblika held up placards reading ‘Daphne was right’. After a minute of silence was held at the time of the assassination, activists unfurled a banner with the same words across the field where her car landed that day.

Caruana Galizia’s sons, Matthew, Paul and Andrew, as well as her widower, Peter were all present, as were Caruana Galizia’s sister and other relatives. Former Opposition leader Simon Busuttil, as well as the PN’s communications chief Peter Agius, were present for the vigil. Also in attendance were representatives from international press freedom organisations Activists laid flowers and candles at the site.

The event was one of many that have been organised in the run up to today’s anniversary. Mass will also be held later today at 6.30pm at the St Francis of Assisi church in Valletta. Mass will be followed by another vigil in Valletta at 7.30pm.

