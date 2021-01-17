‘In The End, We Win’: Roberta Metsola Sends Out Powerful Message Against Misogyny In Malta

Maltese MEP and Vice President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola has issued a powerful call-to-action for anyone in Malta who felt like the system was ostracising them just for being themselves.

“Here’s to all of you who refuse to be pigeon-holed; to all of you who refuse to accept casual misogyny by politicians, apologists or anyone; to all of you typecast, overlooked or ignored because of your gender, your views, your race, your sexuality, your expression or your beliefs,” Metsola began in a status that is being praised for giving voice to the voiceless.

“To all of you who have to work harder to prove yourself to people less capable; to all of you juggling, struggling and fighting every day; to all of you told you need to smile more or smile less; or wear something different; or told you weren’t “simpatiċi” or not “bla pretensjonijiet“,” she continued.

“To all of you who refuse to be anything but yourselves: in the end, we win.”