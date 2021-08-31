Incessant Horn Honking From Malta’s Gas Delivery Trucks Sees Police Intervene 

A delivery gas truck company has been handed a formal complaint about continued horn honking in Maltese streets.

The noise of trucks honking is nothing new for Malta and is commonplace across most localities with drivers eager to let residents know about the delivery.

However, one man in the Birkiraka area had enough of the racket and asked the police if they could intervene to ensure that noise is kept to an adequate level in residential areas.

The police quickly reached out to the company in question and the person responsible for deliveries in that area.

Lovin Malta is informed that the driver has since been spoken to and warned to keep things quiet since there was no need for incessant horn honking to attract the attention of the public.

The message has reportedly been sent around all delivery drivers.