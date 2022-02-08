Inclusion Minister: My Birżebbuġa Office Has A Temporary Wooden Ramp For Wheelchair Users  

Inclusion Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli has clarified that her Birżebbuġa district office makes use of a temporary wooden ramp to provide access to people with mobility challenges.

Farrugia Portelli yesterday published a photo of herself and a wheelchair-bound man outside her office.

With no ramp between her doorstep and the pavement, author and former PL delegate Mark Camilleri called her out for having an “inaccessible” office.

“The memes write themselves in the Banana Republic,” he wrote.