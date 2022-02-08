Inclusion Minister: My Birżebbuġa Office Has A Temporary Wooden Ramp For Wheelchair Users
Inclusion Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli has clarified that her Birżebbuġa district office makes use of a temporary wooden ramp to provide access to people with mobility challenges.
Farrugia Portelli yesterday published a photo of herself and a wheelchair-bound man outside her office.
With no ramp between her doorstep and the pavement, author and former PL delegate Mark Camilleri called her out for having an “inaccessible” office.
“The memes write themselves in the Banana Republic,” he wrote.
However, Farrugia Portelli confirmed that her office is accessible, and has been since before she was appointed minister in charge of people with disabilities.
“Way before she became Inclusion Minister, the Minister made sure the office had a wooden ramp to be used by people with mobility challenges,” a spokesperson for Farrugia Portelli told Lovin Malta.
“One would appreciate that blocking a pavement is illegal and this temporary ramp provides a solution.”
Do you think Malta’s pavements are accessible enough for wheelchair users?