Incredible Milestone: Over Half A Million COVID-19 Doses Given Out In Malta As 200,000 People Fully Vaccinated
Malta has hit an incredible medical milestone: over 500,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given out on the island in just five months.
This speedy rollout means that over 200,000 people have been fully vaccinated against the potentially lethal virus.
Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne praised the island reaching this historic moment today on social media, sharing the official website – vaccin.gov.mt – for anyone who still needs to register.
Malta received it’s first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine back in December, and since then, has obtained four different vaccines, produced by different world-leading brands.
Over the last five months, the country has sped up its inoculation rollout, having expanded access to the vaccine to people aged 16 and above, with the large majority of the public now able to access the vaccine for free on the island.
Yesterday, Malta found just three new cases on the virus on the island, meaning actives cases now stand at 69 according to the latest figures.
Share this story to show your support for this medical milestone