Incredible! Police Escort Maltese Cancer Patient Stuck In Flood In Time For Essential Treatment

As floods hit the islands, causing chaos in multiple localities, one Maltese boy in major need of assistance found some help exactly when he needed it.

“Luca Piccione today needed to go to hospital to receive chemotherapy for Leukemia,” charity organisation Puttinu Cares posted online.

“He and his mother got caught in the storm and they couldn’t make it to hospital. They had to leave their car far away from the hospital because water was rising to the knees.”

“At that moment, police were passing by and escorted them to hospital, and Luca was able to receive his treatment on time.”

Puttinu Cares praised the police, Armed Forces of Malta, Civil Protection Department, enforcement officers, Transport Malta and “everyone who helped during this morning’s chaos during the storm”.