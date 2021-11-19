Incredible Sicily Snap Taken From Malta Shows Just How Close We Really Are
A Maltese photographer has captured the nearby island of Sicily at night with a Maltese statue looking outwards.
“And after three months on the island St Paul and St Luke made for the island of Sicily,” photographer Daniel Cilia quoted from the Gospel as he shared the photo.
Taken at night, the lights from Sicily can be seen in front of some dazzling rays as a backdrop.
“Tonight Sicily appears clearly behind Selmunett Island with the floodlit St Paul’s statue beautifully restored by Din l-Art Ħelwa,” Cilia said.
Cilia broke down the technology he used to capture the moment.
“Seen from St Paul’s bypass belvedere with an 800mm lens and an f11 and a four minute exposure on a full frame DSLR – shot in RAW to be able to control the eventual overexposure of the flood lights on the statue.”
The photographer has regularly snapped Sicily from Malta during different seasons and hours of the day – check out some of his other beautiful photos below.
Sicily is about 187km away from Malta, and can be seen by the naked eye under the right conditions – but a trained photographer’s eye and some well-placed lenses can really take it to the next level.
