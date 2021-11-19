Incredible Sicily Snap Taken From Malta Shows Just How Close We Really Are

A Maltese photographer has captured the nearby island of Sicily at night with a Maltese statue looking outwards.

“And after three months on the island St Paul and St Luke made for the island of Sicily,” photographer Daniel Cilia quoted from the Gospel as he shared the photo.

Taken at night, the lights from Sicily can be seen in front of some dazzling rays as a backdrop.

“Tonight Sicily appears clearly behind Selmunett Island with the floodlit St Paul’s statue beautifully restored by Din l-Art Ħelwa,” Cilia said.