Indonesian Man Fighting For His Life After Being Stabbed At Fgura Residence 

A 40-year-old Indonesian man has been left fighting for his life after he was stabbed at a Fgura residence this afternoon.

Police said that they were informed at around 3pm of an argument that had broken out at a residence in Triq William Lasell between two Indonesian nationals, a 40-year-old and a 30-year-old.

The victim was administered first aid and sent to Mater Dei, where his injuries were confirmed to be life-threatening. Police are investigating the case.