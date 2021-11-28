د . إAEDSRر . س

Indonesian Man Fighting For His Life After Being Stabbed At Fgura Residence 

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

A 40-year-old Indonesian man has been left fighting for his life after he was stabbed at a Fgura residence this afternoon. 

Police said that they were informed at around 3pm of an argument that had broken out at a residence in Triq William Lasell between two Indonesian nationals, a 40-year-old and a 30-year-old. 

The victim was administered first aid and sent to Mater Dei, where his injuries were confirmed to be life-threatening. Police are investigating the case.  

READ NEXT: Who Is Roberta Metsola, The Mother Of Four Who Overcame Two Electoral Failures To Reach Staggering Heights?

Tim is interested in the rapid evolution of human society brought about by technological advances. He’s passionate about justice, human rights and cutting-edge political debates. You can follow him on Twitter at @timdiacono or reach out to him at [email protected]

You may also love

View All