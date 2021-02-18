Industrial Action At Malta’s Attorney General’s Office To Escalate

Ongoing industrial action at the Attorney General’s Office over a collective agreement is set to escalate, UĦM Voice of the Workers has announced.

On Monday 22nd February, lawyers and legal procurators from the office will not appear or attend sitting in the Court of Criminal Appeal.

The issue erupted after the union called for a collective agreement to secure a financial package that better reflects employment conditions. The union called for the collective agreement after its members were granted new responsibility as a result of the Venice Commission reform.

However, the Attorney General Office’s management refused the request, promoting the start of the industrial dispute, which kicked off in December.

“The unattractive conditions in this institution are leading to a brain drain of professionals to the private sector,” the union warned.

UĦM said that during the last year alone, eight lawyers left, three of whom in the last two months.

“Such situation is undermining government’s own efforts to implement the Venice Commission recommendations as the AG’s office which is crucial for the rule of law and justice is being dismantle,” it said.

The union said it would strengthen industrial action if the situation does not improve.

