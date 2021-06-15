Infrastructure Malta Places Boulders At Mistra To Stop Caravans From Taking Over Bay

Infrastructure Malta appears to have found a rather simple solution to the longstanding problem of caravans taking over Mistra Bay for an extended period of time during the summer months.

In a post this afternoon, the infrastructure agency said it was working with the Environment and Resources Authority, the Planning Authority, Transport Malta, the police, as well as the Mellieħa local council, to ensure that the bay remained accessible to all.

To this end, the agency said that it had placed limestone boulders on the ground in order to “keep the beach open to swimmers” and to “stop caravans and other vehicles from damaging its protected natural environment”.

The issue of caravans at Mistra Bay, and indeed many other bays around the island, is not new and has been a controversial subject for many years.