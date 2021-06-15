Infrastructure Malta Places Boulders At Mistra To Stop Caravans From Taking Over Bay
Infrastructure Malta appears to have found a rather simple solution to the longstanding problem of caravans taking over Mistra Bay for an extended period of time during the summer months.
In a post this afternoon, the infrastructure agency said it was working with the Environment and Resources Authority, the Planning Authority, Transport Malta, the police, as well as the Mellieħa local council, to ensure that the bay remained accessible to all.
To this end, the agency said that it had placed limestone boulders on the ground in order to “keep the beach open to swimmers” and to “stop caravans and other vehicles from damaging its protected natural environment”.
The issue of caravans at Mistra Bay, and indeed many other bays around the island, is not new and has been a controversial subject for many years.
Last month, Lovin Malta reported how one restaurant owner had raised the alarm about the effects caravans were having on beachgoers and businesses in the area.
Images uploaded to social media by the restaurant owner showed several caravans completely covering the entrance to his restaurant, as well as caravans parked on the water’s edge, blocking views of the picturesque bay.
While it is hoped that the latest action will resolve the issue with regard to Mistra, Lovin Malta has previously also reported about a similar situation in Armier where owners of beach clubs and restaurants are growing impatient at the fact that a similar situation has remained unaddressed.
It is unclear at this stage whether similar measures will be taken in other bays.
What do you think of Infrastructure Malta’s solution to the problem?