Infrastructure Malta Order Clean Up Of Dumped Asphalt Mound On Burmarrad Dirt Road

Images sent to Lovin Malta show a large mound of fresh asphalt blocking the waterflow of the ecosystem nearby, resulting in a mud puddle and creating a driving hazard for any vehicles heading down the country road.

Infrastructure Malta has ordered the cleaning up of asphalt that was dumped on a dirt road in Burmarrad.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, a spokesperson from Infrastructure Malta confirmed that the dumping wasn’t a result of the government agency’s work, but said it has instructed for it to be cleaned up.

“It was reported to us yesterday and we asked for it to be removed,” the spokesperson said, noting that they were unaware of who was behind this dumping, or when it happened exactly.

However, they would be taking action to remove the mound.

