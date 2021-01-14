Infrastructure Malta Will Donate 11 Trees To Vandalised Field Belonging To Teenage Boy With ADHD

Infrastructure Malta will be donating 11 trees to a teenage boy with ADHD who had his field vandalised in Mellieha.

Jayden Scicluna’s father took to Facebook to thank all those who reached out to help following last night’s vandalism in which 14 olive trees were stolen from his field.

“I want to thank the thousands of people who reached out. Whoever wants to plant an olive tree in the field, they have every right to.”

“I want to personally thank Infrastructure Malta. They called me personally and told me they will be donating 11 trees tomorrow morning,” he said.

Jayden, his brother and his father, had all worked over the past few months to rejuvenate a field in Aħrax whom they claim they are leasing from the government.

The woodland area was recently put under the governance of Federazzjoni Kaccaturi Nassaba Konservazzjonist, a hunting lobby group, in order to safeguard.

The deal proved highly controversial at the time of its signing, partly due to the lack of clarity surrounding its stipulations and partly because it was signed in secret.

“Aħrax isn’t just for some people, but for everyone… the story doesn’t end here,” Scicluna continued.

“This doesn’t happen to me alone. You know who did this. You’re dying to kick me out of there but it belongs to everyone,” he said.

In addition to stealing 14 olive trees, the vandals also broke a statue of the Virgin Mary and a CCTV camera in the area.

The issue seems to surround a rubble wall in the area.

“I don’t have a wall of seven bricks tall, it isn’t even a ledge and there’s a small gate so that cars don’t come in but the rest is open for everyone to come in,” he said.

Following the news of the vandalism, the Mellieħa Local Council teamed up with Għaqda Siġar Maltin to also donate several trees to Jayden.

“My two sons struggled for this instead of playing on the computer,” Scicluna ended.

